The FCT Administration (FCTA) on Monday in Abuja promised to established bicycle parks in the territory to encourage more people to see bicycle as a means of transportation.

Muhammed Bello, the FCT Minister, made the promise while receiving participants in a mass rally.

The rally was part of activities to mark the maiden edition of the United Nations World Bicycle Day celebration in Abuja.

The UN World Bicycle Day was celebrated in Abuja by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN).

Mr Bello, who was represented by Adamu Gwary, FCTA’s Deputy Director of Security, urged Nigerians to see cycling as a safer means of transportation to ensure environmental safety.

“Promoting the use of bicycle as a mode of transportation is a welcome development. We are all aware that the globally accepted means of transportation started with horses, advanced to bicycles and later to motor bikes and cars.

“We appreciate this because it has multiple benefits. It is affordable, and promotes the health and well-being of the users.

“The FCT will recognise this effort and ensure that the issue of establishing bicycle parks, particularly in the offices, markets and other public places, will be taken into consideration,’’ he said.

Mr Bello also promised that the administration would further consider the provision of dedicated lanes for bicycles.

The group also went to the Ministry of Health where the members were received by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

He also promised to include the use of bicycle in the ministry’s policy implementation.

Mr Adewole, who was represented by Emmanuel Maribor, the ministry’s Head of Health, Planning and Statistics, said the use of bicycles help in the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

He also promised to ensure the establishment of bicycle parks in the ministry.

At the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the General Manager, Yakubu ibn Mohammed, promised to enlighten the public on the benefits and needs of cycling.

Earlier, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, had said the maiden World Bicycle Day, which has the theme “Cycling for fitness’’ was marked “all over the country to create awareness on the benefits of cycling’’.

Mr Oyeyemi, who was represented by Chidi Nwachukwu, Deputy Corps Marshal, Administration and Resources, urged all stakeholders and the general public to accept and take up cycling.

“It is a means of commuting within reasonable distance of their residence to work and other places of endeavour to reduce traffic congestion.

“Cycling will also help to reduce pollution and urban noise, improve health and reduce the cost of transportation.

“I urge decision-makers to make cycling safe and reliable and network it with public transport to enable users from long distances combine cycling with public transport.

“I urge you here present to get your bicycles for daily commuting and join us in this campaign tomorrow, and always,’’ he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said as part of the advocacy and campaign to promote cycling in the past, the FRSC and others had hosted two editions of the National Bicycle Week, amongst other activities.

He said UN’s declaration justified FRSC’s past efforts in this regard and further strengthened its resolve to make cycling a safe and reliable mode of transport for residents in Nigerian cities.

Also speaking, Giandomenico Massari, the CFN President, said the UN declaration specifically emphasised bicycle as a transport mode that promotes the physical, mental health and well-being of the citizens.

He said this would also help in the reintroduction of cycling at the grassroots and build strong sports men and women.