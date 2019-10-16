<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, has disclosed plans to launch new currency as part of their push for a Republic of Biafra.

Newsmen report that this development is coming a few weeks after the self-acclaimed President of Biafra, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka boasted to have inaugurated his government.

Onwuka, who has been in and out of detention, has continued to push forward his agenda.

Addressing journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, he equally issued a warning to the governors of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and Abia, Dr Okezie Ikpazu, accusing the duo of selling hectares of land to Fulani herdsmen for RUGA settlement.

He warned the two governors to revoke the sold lands or suffer the wrath of Biafran youths.

He claimed that, “We are noticing RUGA settlement at Lokpanta in Abia State which is ongoing now where Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpazu sold hectares of land to Fulani herdsmen and also hearing that a large hectare of land has been sold to Fulani herdsmen by Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi.

“We warn them to revoke the land and desist from such. If they fail to do so, their families and relations will suffer it for life.”

On his push for Biafra, he said “no other power can give Biafra independence except the United States of America, USA.

“We have also concluded plans to launch Biafran currency on December 15, 2019 at Ndoki Park, Aba in Abia state; the currency would be known as Gad and Eri.

“Until Biafra have international back up, there would be no independence. No African country can achieve freedom without the assistant of foreign countries. Biafra failed during the Nigerian civil war because they don’t have international backing.

“Biafra achieved freedom because of the assistant of United State of American government. We will launch the Biafran new currency called Gad and Eri on December 15, 2019 at Ndoki park Aba, Abia state. We are not going to use pounds anymore because it’s a symbol of British government oppression against Biafra.

“Denominations of the currency to be used are: 5, 10,20,50 and 100 Gad notes while coins would be 1,2,5,10,20,50 Eri.”

Onwuka equally condemned what he called a “purported media report by Donald Trump, congratulating Nigerian government on October 1st, 2019”.

He warned that the USA Ambassador to Nigeria should stop deceiving the masses with his pro-Muslim ideology.

According to him, “The letter purported to be written by President Trump on October 1st was not written by Trump but by American Ambassador to Nigeria and we warn them to stop deceiving the masses with fake news and being anti Biafrans. We call on Trump to caution American Ambassador to Nigeria to order.”