The Federal Government has been issued with a one-week ultimatum to release all pro-Biafra detainees across the country.

Leader of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka, issued the ultimatum in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.

Onwuka said all the affected persons must be freed within one week to enable them participate in his Biafra restoration rally on August 20.

He equally warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist from harassing the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as well as the governors of Benue and Akwa Ibom states, Samuel Ortom and Udom Emmanuel, respectively.

The self-acclaimed Zionist, who said there was no going back on his planned Biafra inauguration rally, told the Federal Government; “That it should without further delay release all pro-Biafra agitators, irrespective of the group such persons belong, be it MASSOB, IPOB, BNG, among others. They must all be set free to join us in what we are doing. This should be complied with before August 20.

“In addition, the government of Muhammadu Buhari, through the EFCC, is going beyond its bounds; the EFCC has no right to freeze elected democratic state government’s bank accounts. How do you expect government to run the affairs of the state?

“We caution over the illegality against the Benue and Akwa Ibom state governments simply because they are Biafrans and hold different political interest. The EFCC should let go of their accounts and running of government.

“We are also aware that they want to freeze the account of Rivers State government because of Wike; that must not happen, we are watching.”

Onwuka added that since the last three weeks, the deputy senate president had been facing unjust persecution by the EFCC, simply because he was a Biafran.

“He is now being threatened to resign from his position. This is a humiliation and a challenge to us.

“Bukola Saraki, when he was governor, embezzled so much money but the EFCC is not after him. No one has asked questions and he is a free man, while Ekweremadu who has not held an executive position, is being harassed. This is why we must stand with Biafra.

“We are also keenly watching how the Federal Government will handle the issue of Lawal Daura, the sacked director-general of the DSS, who is said to have kept N21 billion cash in his house, plus arms and ammunition, voters’ cards, what is the EFCC waiting for? What is the presidency saying about it? No one has said anything about it,” Onwuka said.