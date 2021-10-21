Biafra warriors demand open trial for Nnamdi Kanu

A pro-Biafra group, Indigenous Biafra Warriors, has demanded that the Federal Government ensure an open trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, will be arraigned in court today, over an amended 7-count charge bordering on treason.

According to the leader of the Indigenous Biafra Warriors, Ndubuisi Igwekala aka “Agu Biafra”, a secret trial of the IPOB leader would send the wrong signal.

Agu said Kanu remained a freedom fighter and not a criminal as the government would make people believe.

“Today is the d-day; we are expecting and hopeful that the government will do nothing but the right thing. And the right thing is that Kanu should be arraigned today in an open court.

“This is not the time for anyone to talk about a secret trial of the Biafra fighter. We have seen the amended charges against him and we all know that it is all about giving a dog a bad name to hang it,” he noted.

“He is only an agitator and the Federal Government knows that. This is the only way to douse the tension in the South-East unless they want to escalate it.

“At this moment, I call on all our people to remain calm until after today; we are optimistic that everything will go well.

“We advise all our people to stay cool so that security agencies don’t see any reason to harass anyone. We shall talk again after today.”