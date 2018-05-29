The leadership of IPOB has defied the directive of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, vowing that it would implement its sit-at-home order in all parts of the state

Deputy Coordinator of the Biafra separatists in the state, Mr. Ugochukwu Nweke, made the avowal while reacting to the state government’s directive that people ignore the order.

At a press briefing on Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, had warned that the state would not tolerate the implementation of such an order in the state.

He warned that any shop owner who obeys the order would have to forfeit their shop as the government would take it over. He said that the state government would not tolerate any plot to sabotage its efforts in ensuring the peace and safety of its people.

But IPOB leadership wrote off the state government, saying that it had no right to meddle into the private lives of the people. It said that it would amount to autocracy if government seizes any trader’s shop.

“What I am saying is that our activities will go on tomorrow as planned all over the world, not only here in Ebonyi. Government has no right whatsoever to takeover anybody’s shop on the grounds of closing their shop to honour the sit-at-home order.

“Our activities tomorrow will be monitored through our searchlight. Government has no power to give such order. We are going ahead to carry out our activities tomorrow. Nobody can stop us from doing that,” vowed Nweke.