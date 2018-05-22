Operatives of the Delta State police command, on Tuesday, dislodged members of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) who had gathered at Oko, near Asaba to celebrate the 18th anniversary of Biafra as declared by Ralph Uwazuruike.

The event was a combined celebration by Delta north and south followers of the group. They had barely gathered to perform the rites when the police team arrived in seven hilux vans, searching for the peaceful agitators.

But the group quickly beat a tactical withdrawal and retreating back into their shells. Leaders of the group including Joseph C. Odikpo, Emeka Okafor, Chinedu Amaifeobu and Chike Mbaeyi, and hundred others scampered for safety when police mobilized to the area.

Speaking, Odikpo flayed the dangerous dimension the occasion was about to assume, wondering why

security operatives hijacked the event to give it a violent colouration.

Odikpo lamented the inhuman treatment being meted on the Zonal Commander of Security of the group in the state, Mr. Ignatius Adili-Ajana, at the yard of the Department of Security Service (DSS) in Akwa, was unwarranted.

He said since the constitution of Nigeria permits a child to ask for freedom after 18 years, he appealed to the Federal Government to stop using military apparatus to beat drums of war, desist from tagging the group terrorists but adhere to the submissions of the United Nations.

Okafor on his part, said since the group’s ability had sustained the agitation for 18 years without asking for the abolition of the Federal Government of Nigeria, its agents should allow freedom, justice and peace to reign.

“The agitation is extremely non-violent. If not that we applied a tactical withdrawal, the celebration would have taken a bloody measure. Police should stop intimidating us with firearms when the only weapon we are carrying is our uniform and flag,” Okafor said.