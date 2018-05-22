Over 50 members of Igbo separatist group Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) celebrating ‘Biafra Day’ have been detained at the Imo State Police headquarters, Owerri, following their arrested by the authorities.

The arrested members, according eye witness accounts, were apprehended at Wetheral road, Owerri, as they were coming in from neighbouring Abia State.

Most of the arrested MASSOB members, who belong to the Ralph Uwazuruike faction, were said to be displaying Biafra insignia and chanting anti-Nigerian songs as they were arrested.

Leader of a different MASSOB faction, Uchenna Madu, has disagreed with Uwazuruike group on the actual date for the celebration of ‘Biafra Day’, the latter group commemorating the day on May 22.

The Madu faction has insisted that ‘Biafra Day’ be celebrated on May 30; the celebration, according to him, will be marking the 51st anniversary of Biafra.

Meanwhile, State Commissioner of Police Dasuki Galadanchi, who had earlier scheduled to parade the arrested separatists before newsmen on Tuesday, later announced its postponement, stating the absence of other sister security agencies as a reason.