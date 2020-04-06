<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Leader of the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard, has recovered from COVID-19.

Princewill’s Personal Assistance on Media, Kachikwu Michael, confirmed in a statement released on Monday.

The statement said that Princewill Chimezie Richard “who has been in isolation since March ending when he tested positive to the virus, has now recovered.”





The statement added that “He will be discharged later today.”

However, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had yesterday confirmed that five Coronavirus patients have been discharged, bringing to a total of 29 discharged patients who have fully recovered.