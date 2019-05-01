<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has indicted the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for murder of Prophet Anthony Nwoko.

Nwoko was recently killed by unknown armed bandits in Ugbene 2, Nike area of Enugu State.

However, BNYL leader Princewill Richard said they, “carried out an investigation on the killing where it discovered that the killers are not outsiders but within the Biafra community.”

BNYL recalled that Prophet Nwoko, who strongly opposed the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had earlier raised the alarm over death threats to his life by the group.

He alleged that the outcome of the investigation, “shows that the Enugu State IPOB Chief security was directly involved in the killing as he engineered it.”

In a statement signed and forwarded to newsmen, the group’s leader also said the group was currently “haunting the said Chief security and his gangs.

BNYL’s leader accused the “Kanu and his deputy Uche Mefor of arrogance and disrespect to the Biafran agitators.”

He lamented that their followers were “sheepishly” following their behaviour.

He stated that it is not clear weather the IPOB Leader ordered the murder of Anthony Nwoko until the killers are caught and made to confess.

BNYL claimed that, “similar incidence took place in Port Harcourt city, Rivers State where one of their colleagues named Cosmos George Oto’obong and an Abia State lady were invited to a peace meeting by IPOB which they went and were rounded up, tortured and left half dead in the bush.”

He wondered that the IPOB ‘lions’ could not do anything to stop the Fulani herdsmen killing in the Southeast but could turn their barrels on their people.

Richard warned of a possible rival activities between his group and IPOB if death threats to individuals with different opinions and the assassinations continues.