<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu and others during the foundation laying ceremony of Ada Emeabiam Development Centre (ADEDEC), in Emeabiam, Imo State.

The people of Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA of Imo State have witnessed the inception of total transformation, following the foundation laying of the Ada Emeabiam Development Centre (ADEDEC) in the area, recently.

This is coming at the heels of a week long medical outreach in Emeabiam organized by Ada Emeabiam II, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (wife of Ondo State Governor), in collaboration with Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of the multipurpose centre, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said she was primarily moved by the problem of lack of a functional health facility in Emeabiam which, according to her, had caused untold hardship, and needless deaths of pregnant women during delivery crises.

She revealed that work on the site would be accelerated in order to realize completion within the earliest possible time.





In his remarks at the event, the traditional ruler of Umuokpo-Emeabiam, HRH Eze Engr Eunan Eke, commended Mrs Akeredolu “for her passion to spearhead the total transformation of her land of origin, Emeabiam, as evidenced by her altruistic involvement in developmental projects in the area.”

He also reaffirmed the support of well-meaning sons and daughters of Emeabiam, and prayed God to bless and grant the success of the initiative by Ada Emeabiam II.

Whilst speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, the leader of the visiting team from University of California, San Diego, USA, Mr Emeka Anyanwu thanked Mrs. Akeredolu for her invitation, and promised that the medical team would support developmental projects in Emeabiam, and will continue to visit the town in subsequent years for medical missions.

Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA is a medical organization based in the United States, with a mission to provide access to healthcare and education in vulnerable communities in Nigeria so as to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life of the populations most in need.