Prof. Shehu Alhaji-Musa, Vice-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, on Saturday says the best educated person is he, who acquired knowledge and impacted positively on the society.

He made this known during a grand reception organised by Government Secondary School Saminaka Old Boys Association in honour of Prof. Shehu Usman-Adamu, who attained the rank of Professor.

Usman-Adamu, a former commissioner for education in Kaduna State bagged Professor of Applied Parasitology from Taraba State University in March 2018.

Alhaji-Musa observed that quality education remained the best tool that would ensure rapid societal growth and development and thereby lead to national growth.

He described the attainment of professorship by the celebrator as a victory not only for him and his family but a victory for all.

“We as friends and associates, we are proud of him and we believe he deserves to be a professor because we have been together with him in the academic cycle for long and we know him better.

“We believe that he is up to the task and he is suitable for any position, therefore, we pray for more success, more position to come his way,” he prayed.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Occasion and former Director, Centre for Energy Research and Training, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Prof. Sani Sambo, described the celebrator as a humble and complete gentleman.

Sabo, who holds the traditional tittle of Shatiman-Gabas of Zazzau, said no one attains the rank of professor without crossing huddles, adding that such a person must write papers enough to qualify him so as to fit in.

While congratulating him for the achievement, Sambo advised him to sustain his good character of humility, obedience and collectivism.

The Vice-Chancellor, Taraba State University, Prof. Vincent Ado-Taneme lauded Usman-Adamu for his amiable character and urged him to keep the spirit up.

The V-C said: “I can stand in for him anywhere because he is a man of dignity, honesty an honour. I feel he is fit and suitable for any position.

“I must congratulate you for this victory and I hope you will not relent in contributing your quota towards building a sound and vibrant Nigeria.”

Responding, the Professor of Parasitology appreciated organisers of the event for honouring and identifying with him.

The occasion was attended by his school mates, political associates, academic colleagues, family members, friends and well wishers.