



The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Zacharys Gundu has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prof. Gundu made his status known in a letter he wrote to the Vice Chancellor of the institution and university community.

This came after the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Msugh Kembe last week announced he tested positive while the Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC, Administration, Prof. Godwin Achinge lost his life to the virus.

In the said letter the Pro-Chancellor wrote “This is to write and inform you that samples collected from me and sent to Abuja for COVID-19 testing returned a positive test result to me on July 9, 2020.

“A few days after the samples were taken and sent to Abuja, I went into one of the isolation facilities in Makurdi. I am writing to plead with you to take this pandemic seriously. It is blind to relations, friendships and knows neither enemy nor friend.

“It is not partisan. Already we have lost Professor Godwin Achinge and a senior security staff. A few other staff have tested positive and are in isolation for management.





“Our prayers are with families of the deceased and those in isolation, and we are hopeful that all of them will recover to continue the toil in the university’s vineyard.

“This is not a time for rumours and finger-pointing, what is happening is beyond humanity’s present understanding and control; that is just the truth.”

Continuing he said, “Those who are prone to going to social medial with innuendoes, rumors and accusations must stop, no matter how much they think they are provoked.

“Whatever is happening must lead us to working more responsibly so that we can keep our university together for our tomorrow and our children’s future.

“Going forward I urge all to learn and practice online meetings as much as possible. This is not a joke. Our lives have to come first for us to survive to be able to carry the university idea as a priority. This responsibility has fallen into our hands today.

“Together we cannot falter, we cannot disappoint. We cannot rest on our oars. It is going to be a long night but God and history are on our side,” he added.