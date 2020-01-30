<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Suspected cultists have reportedly shot dead a law graduate of the Benue State University (BSU) identified as Adzua Defence on Tuesday night in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state.

It was learnt that Adzua who was into modelling and a resident of Lagos, was killed by his assailants around Gyado Villa Street after he was shot in the head.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.





It was further learnt that the sudden killing of the young graduate sparked a protest in Makurdi before policemen quickly waded in and brought the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperosn of Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene said the Police are ontop of the situation and the planned protest by some students was stopped by policemen.

“I can confirm the report, though we are still waiting for more details from the station. But we (police) had to move around the area on Tuesday to stop the planned protest,” Anene said.