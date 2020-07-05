The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the Benue State University (BSU) and Vice Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, is dead.
Achinge died on Sunday afternoon in Jos, Plateau State.
A source in Makurdi Benue State, told newsmen that he died due to complications arising from the disease.
Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom had on Saturday confirmed that Achinge and 32 others tested positive for the deadly disease.
