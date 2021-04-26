Authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, have confirmed the abduction of an undisclosed number of its students on Sunday night.

The unfortunate incident was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the university’s spokesperson, Rosemary Waku.

According to the statement: “An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Sunday 25th April, 2021.





“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incident took place.”

The incident marks another sad episode in the spate of school abductions across northern parts of the country.

Days ago, three of the kidnapped students from Greenfield University, Kaduna were found dead, despite negotiations with the abductors to secure their release.

Over 30 students of Federal College of Farm Mechanisation, Kaduna, have been in captivity since they were abducted from their school by bandits early March.