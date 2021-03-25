



The Chairman of Benue State Traditional Council and paramount ruler of the Tiv tribe, Tor Tiv His Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse has assured Governor Samuel Ortom of adequate protection by the Tiv Traditional Council despite threat to his life by a Fulani group.

The royal father gave the assurance Thursday in Gboko during a prayer session for the Governor by Tiv traditional rulers at the remodelled Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area of the State.

He assured the Governor that those planning to hurt him would not succeed because he had the backing of all the traditional rulers in Tiv land.

The Tor Tiv stated that “our forefathers would do everything possible to protect you our Governor from the enemies’ attack.”

Speaking during the prayer session, Governor Samuel Ortom appreciated the traditional institution and the people of Benue state for standing with at all times.





He told the paramount rulers that he had approved the conversion of all Governor’s Lodges across the State to the official residence of First Class Chiefs covering those jurisdictions.

He said “where there are no governors lodges, government would build official residence for the Chiefs in those areas.”

He also disclosed that his administration would rehabilitate all the official residences of the 23 Second Class Chief in each of the Local Government Area of the State.

On his attack, the Governor attributed his escape to the prayers of the people stressing that with their prayers, he had nothing to be afraid of.

He appealed to people to stop politicizing the attack as it was not in the best interest of anyone.

The Governor further appealed to the people to always pray for President Muhammadu Buhari adding that he was so far satisfied with the President actions concerning his letter to him on insecurity in Nigeria.