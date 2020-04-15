<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Benue and Taraba state governments, yesterday agreed to end the protracted hostility between the Jukun and Tiv communities in the two states

In a communiqué issued at the end of a peace meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, read by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, they condemned the senseless killings in the two states over the years.

According to the communiqué, all the displaced people from the two states due to the crisis would be allowed to return home while adequate palliative measures would be put in place within the shortest possible time for the returnees.

The communiqué said “the Governors of the two states should meet with traditional rulers in the frontline communities and sensitise them on the need to live in peace . The sensitisation should include effective communication by the use of mass media and ensure the return of the displaced people to their various homes.





That the two state Governments should ensure massive deployment of security forces for intensive patrol and surveillance of the affected communities to checkmate the excesses of criminals and enforce law and order to allow the displaced persons to return to their homes.”

The communique called on the Federal Government to ensure the demarcation of the boundary between Benue and Taraba states as well as facilitate the implementation of all the resolutions jointly arrived at by the two state governments to resolve the crisis permanently.

“Even though the Benue state Government did not initiate the land litigation in Chonku but in the interest of peace the Deputy Governor of Benue state should play mediatory role by talking to the litigator and the two Deputy Governors should further meet and resolve the matter” the communiqué said.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Nassarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, his Deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governors of Benue and Taraba states, Benson Abounu and Haruna Manu, respectively among other critical stakeholders.