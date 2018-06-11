The Benue State Government on Monday suspended three traditional rulers over their roles in a land dispute and announced that that it is taking over the disputed land.

The land in dispute is between Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu kindreds of Iwarnyam District of Konshisha Local Government Area.

The suspended traditional rulers are; District Head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko and the kindred heads of Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu, Anongo Tema and Atser Kor respectively.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this after the Security Council meeting, saying that the decision had become necessary to prevent further crisis in the area.

The State Security Council has warned the warring factions to stay away from the disputed land.

Ortom said a committee headed by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, had been constituted to look into the crisis and make recommendations to government for further action.

He disclosed that 41 suspects had already been arrested and are being interrogated by the police.

He said the three suspended traditional rulers would also be interrogated by the Police.