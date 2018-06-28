The 2018 supplementary budget of N28.6 billion on Thursday passed through second reading on the floor of the Benue House of Assembly.

Leading the debate, majority leader, Mr Benjamin Adanyi said the supplementary budget would among other issues, take care of some critical infrastructural development projects.

Adanyi said the projects expected to be handled by the estimates were key to the growth of the state particularly in the area of township roads construction which were not captured in the main budget.

Seconding the motion, Mr Ianna Jato (Katsina-Ala East/PDP) said the budget had satisfied the necessary provisions of the law.

After consideration of the general merits of the budget by members, the Director of Legislative Matters, Mr Fabian Owoicho who sat for the clerk read the bill for the second time.

The Speaker, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, who also spoke in favour of the bill, however referred it to the appropriation committee for further legislative processes.