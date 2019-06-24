<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is an indication that more trouble awaits the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as its Chairman, Philip Tachin, risks being sacked by the state government over salary padding.

Newsmen had reported last weekend how Tachin, in a Bill of Quantity, had compelled contractors to procure plastic tables and chairs under the UBEC/State Matching Grant 2016 from the governor’s company; Oracle Business Limited.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, had made a statement that involved Tachin in the padding of salaries of primary school teachers in the state.

The governor, therefore, instructed education secretaries of the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state to carry out an audit of primary school teachers in their LGAs to arrive at the exact number of primary school teachers in the state, as well as their actual wage bill.

He further directed that after compiling the information, the education secretaries should depose to an affidavit and submit the names of the teachers, their exact number, and how much they earn to him, personally.

It was further gathered that the Governor Ortom made the decision when he suspected the case of fraud, because the wage bill of the teachers has not changed despite cases of deaths and retirements.

Ortom had also lamented that despite being informed that no fewer than 2,000 primary school teachers in the state would have retired by October 2018, the wage bill of the state has remained the same.

He explained that while trying to block leakages in the primary schools, his efforts had been frustrated by a syndicate that specialised in the padding of salaries, who were feeding fat on it.

According to him, “I have been frustrated by some syndicates who have been experts in padding certain things relating to teachers, civil service and local government administration and that is how they are living fat on it.

“We tried in the past to adopt some measures that would block these leakages and check some of these fraudulent practices but again, there were deeper challenges because some of the steps we took ended creating more problems for us.

“This time around (second tenure), I am not going to allow it to happen, because I have experienced it in the past.

“For instance, in 2018, I was told that we were going to retire 2,000 teachers at the primary schools level who have attained retirement age and so, I was very happy because anybody to be retired should be at a higher grade level and I concluded plans that by December (2018), I’ll set up a machinery to recruit up to 5,000 or 6,000 teachers.

“But unfortunately, October came, I said it was too early to raise an alarm; December came and I saw nothing; there was no difference; the wage bill was still the same and I started asking questions.”

So, “It is a clear case of….There is a problem. How can you say that 2,000 teachers were to retire in October and the wage bill has not changed; it’s amazing so that applies to the local government and state civil service.”

“If you go to the secretariat, you will see that most of the staff are no longer there; we need replacement, but my fear is if we begin to recruit and the wage bill is not down, how will I raise money to pay again? So that is the major challenge.”

Therefore, he said, “I have decided to devise another method to check this; I have directed the education secretaries in the 23 local government areas to go round their primary schools, they know the number of their primary schools, they know the teachers that are in their primary schools.

“Give me (he told the education secretaries) statistics of how many they (teachers) are and how much they are collecting. And confirm to me that they are physically in those schools; depose to an affidavit and come and submit to me, then I’ll do the verification.”

The governor, who insisted that he would personally carry out the verification exercise said: “There is no ‘go, come’ about it; it is physical verification because am fed up; the insults come on me.

“Yes, there would be pains, but moving forward we have to adopt this approach because I don’t know who to trust again and I have to go in myself and dig this out.”