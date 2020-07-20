



Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, his son, member representing Kwande East State constituency, Tertsea Gbisea, are among the 66 people, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

In separate statements issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker and Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation of the State Assembly, Lubem Tiav and Tertsea Gbisea respectively, the affected lawmakers have gone into self-isolation.

The statement by the speaker’s media aide released on Monday read in parts, “Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly Titus Uba received his COVID-19 results on Saturday and tested positive. All the speaker’s household whose samples were tested for the dreaded disease came out negative except the speaker and his last son.

“According to the results, he is asymptomatic but stable, hale and hearty, in high spirit and has since commenced full treatment in self-isolation according to the protocol and advice of medical professionals.”





The statement by Gbisea, who also tested positive for COVID-19 said that the speaker had ordered the immediate closure of the assembly complex.

According to his statement, “As a result of this development, the speaker has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.

“The Assembly by virtue of its official functions and constituency responsibilities stand the natural risk of exposure to carriers of the virus despite the adherence to personal hygiene and COVID-19 safety protocols, and just like every other public worker, it is an occupational hazard that comes with service.

“The affected members have immediately gone into self-isolation and full treatment on them has commenced in line with COVID-19 protocols. While Rt Hon Uba and Hon Gbiseh are without symptoms they are at the moment assisting the NCDC in contact tracing.”