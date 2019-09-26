<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Terhide Utaan, the former Focal Person of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) in Benue State, has been arraigned for allegedly misappropriating N195,689,980.00

He was arraigned alongside the former accountant of the agency in the state, Nicholas Suakor, at a High Court in Makurdi presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche on Wednesday over a seven-count charge.

The case was filed against the accused persons by the state government at the Makurdi court division of the High Court with case No. MHC/30c/20857m/2019.

In the ex-parte application, the state government sought leave of the court to prefer charges in the court under Section 185 (b) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Among the seven charges preferred against the accused persons, the state government said, “That you Conrad Terhide Utaan and Suakor Nicholas sometime between 23/11/2016 and 19/04/2018 at the offices of the Benue State SIP, Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did agree to do an illegal act to wit, convert or divert funds meant for use of the Benue State SIP to personal use and same act was done in pursuance of the agreement, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue.”