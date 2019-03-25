<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oluwayomi Oyebanjo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oanda Consulting Nigeria, a multi sectoral firm, said it has secured a $500 million facility through the South African Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, to inject into the Nigeria and indeed Benue state economy.

Oyebanjo, however, lamented that having secured the amount and another $180 million from the private sector in South Africa which would also be injected into the state economy, it was yet to get reputable guarantors from the state to it for the amount.

He disclosed this while unveiling the first Female Brand Ambassador of the organisation, Nguvan Ikyenge, Chief Executive Officer, Lush Events, for the year 2019-2020.

Last year’s brand Ambassador was the Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh, Prof. James Ayatse.

Ikyenge, who is also the President Entrepreneur Network Nigeria (ENN), is expected to be a speaker guest at the Global Business Roundtable scheduled to hold in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday.

While Oyebanjo urged governments at all levels in Nigeria to value development and governance so as to drive the economy, he lamented the government non-challant attitude in patronizing the private sector to drive the economy, adding that the country requires people with ideas to lift it to enviable heights.

He explained that “It is unfortunate that we have not been patronized by this administration.” Stakeholders in the state have been reluctant but the Tor Tiv Orchivirgh, Prof. James Ayatse, who is our ambassador, has been encouraging us and we appreciate him for that.”

He explained that brand ambassadorial award aims to project Nigerian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field, observing that such person would project the country’s image at the Global Business Roundtable in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Responding, Ikyenge stressed the need for government to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enable them drive the economy.

She stated that the Global Business Roundtable will be key in providing lots of opportunities for investors from Nigeria especially SMEs, promising that her period as ambassador would bring about impact and development to the state.

Ikyenge appreciated God for the opportunity to be the Oanda Brand Ambassador, adding that she accepted it whole heartedly.

She also pledged to turn ideas into reality and cross-fertilise ideas with other people around the world to promote Nigeria and indeed Benue.