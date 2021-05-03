Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, has again stressed that Benue would not repeal its grazing law no matter the intimidation.

Tambaya was reacting against the backdrop of recent spate of Herdsmen attacks on the state in which over 70 people have been reportedly killed and many others injured in the last few weeks.

The Governor’s aide, in a chat with newsmen on Monday, regretted last Tuesday’s attack on an IDP camp in the state during which seven people were killed and many others injured.

He wondered why the attackers would still trail and attack the internally displaced persons (IDPs) whom they had earlier chased away from their ancestral homes to camps.

Tambaya maintained that the Benue’s Grazing law which is a win win for both crop and animal farmers would still be implemented despite the intensified attacks on the people of the state.





He commended the Governor for not shying away from speaking truth to power at all times saying his call on President Muhammadu Buhari’s led federal government to live up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians was in order.

“The Governor has by that singular act, taken the bull by the horn and done what every responsible leader should do in times of crisis because no leader will be happy watching helplessly while his people are being killed.

“If it’s because of our grazing law that our people are daily being killed, then the killers should be told in clear terms that we will not repeal that law for whatever reason. The law has come to stay and we will continue to implement it no matter what,” Tambaya vowed.