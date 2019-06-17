<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benue State government said it has completed modalities for the development and rehabilitation of 500 kilometers of rural roads across the state.

The Governor, Samuel Ortom, who disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the 2019 Sales and Distribution of Fertilizer in the state last weekend, said the move would facilitate the transportation of farm produce to the various markets in the state.

Represented at the occasion by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, Governor Ortom said the state government has also subsidised fertilizer to farmers in the state by 40 percent.

The governor also stated that one bag of 50kg fertilizer irrespective of brand, would be sold to farmers at N4,000.00, while one litre of Liquid Organic Fertilizer shall be sold to farmers at the subsidized rate of N2,000.00.

He, however, noted that a litre of Plant Health Promoter is to be sold to farmers at the subsidized rate of N3,500.00.

Ortom observed that “This means that over 40 percent cost on all brands of fertilizer will be borne by the state government to make the products affordable to our farmers.”

He, therefore, urged farmers in the state “to maximally utilize these important farm inputs on your crops for a bumper 2019 harvest and to avoid the quick gains of selling them to middlemen and black marketers.

“The task of monitoring fertilizer sales and distribution is the job of all and sundry to forestall diversion. Let me warn that anybody caught sabotaging this exercise will face appropriate sanctions.”

He further explained that the development and rehabilitation of the rural roads, which is part of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project 3 (RAAMP3) in the state, would provide accessibility to the hinterland as part of measures to encourage investors in the state.