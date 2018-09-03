The General Manager, Benue State Urban Development Board, Makurdi, Saint Gbilekaa Abrahams, has revealed that the Board has no intention to demolish 300 houses in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, as being speculated.

He said the agency had only embarked on sensitisation and public enlightenment campaign aimed at alerting the people on the dangers of building on water channels and flood plains.

Gbilekaa in a statement made available to journalists, said he was quoted out of context explaining that the agency past leadership had only served abatement notices to residents, a situation which he said was not necessary for demolition.

According to the statement, there is difference between abatement notices and abatement demolition, noting that the Urban Development Board under his watch has no intention of carrying out any demolition exercise as been over exaggerated in the media.

He further enjoined the good people of the state to continue to have confidence in the Governor Samuel Ortom administration.

“The present administration is a pro- people government and there is no cause for alarm and my appointment as the General Manager of the Board was to alleviate the sufferings of the Benue people order than inflicting pains on them”, he said.