Pensioners in Benue State, under the auspices of Concern Pensioners, on Thursday, defied the rainfalls in the day two of its protest and continued with the indefinite picketing of Government House, Makurdi, on Thursday.

The pensioners have been lamenting the insensitivity of the state government, even as no government official came out to address them since they commenced the protest on Wednesday.

They also turned down the largesse offered to them by the state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The governor, who spoke to the pensioners through the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Iaana Kapu, at about 4pm had appealed to the protesting retirees to go home and come back at 11am today (Friday) for a meeting with the governor.

Kapu who told the protesting pensioners that Governor Ortom had promised to see them today (Friday), also said that the governor had given ‘a token’ for them to buy ‘Coke’.

The permanent secretary did not, however, disclose how much was to be presented to the pensioners.

However, the pensioners rejected the token, adding that they were capable of taking care of themselves.

Speaking on behalf of the group, chairman, Concerned Pensioners, Peter Kyado, amidst cheers, said they would remain at the point until the meeting today.

He, however, said they were prepared to see the governor at the appointed time.

Earlier, the pensioners who slept outside the gate of Government House on Wednesday were seen having their devotional prayers on Thursday morning.

It was also learnt that most of the pensioners who were exposed to the harsh weather conditions were about 70 years and above.

Speaking earlier on the sensitivity of government on their plight, Kyado who spoke to newsmen in the rain said no one had addressed them before now.

He explained that they were informed that the governor and his Deputy; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as well as the Head of Service (HoS) were all in Abuja and as such there was no one to engage them on their grievances.

It had rained cats and dogs in Makurdi, the Benue state capital from 4am to about 3:30 pm in the afternoon.