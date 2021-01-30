The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benue State, Comrade Victoria Asher, has died after giving birth to twins.
This is according to a statement issued by the NUJ State Secretary, Moses Akarhan.
The statement said Asher died 8am on Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi following a cesarean section surgery.
She was delivered of a set of twins – a male and a female – before complications arose.
The deceased who worked with the state-owned radio station became the NUJ Chairman, Benue Council in December 2018 following the death of David Ukuma who held the post for two months before he died.
Get more stories like this on Twitter