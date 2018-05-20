The Benue State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Saturday distanced itself from the ongoing Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) strike in the country.

Dr Obekpa Obekpa, chairman, and Dr Nwaeze Chukwuemeka, Secretary of JOHESU espectively, disclosed this in a jointly signed in Makurdi.

JOHESU embarked on the industrial action on April 17, demanding improved facilities, upward adjustment of CONHESS salary scale, and employment of additional health professionals.

Other demands include implementation of court judgments, upward review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and harmonisation of salaries of all healthcare workers in the country.

But, the NMA members at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi and Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) said they were not part of the ongoing JOHESU strike.

According to them, the strike was “aimed at paralysing healthcare services and inflict more injury on well-meaning Nigerians and patients.”

It added: “This is to inform the public that doctors in FMC Makurdi and BSUTH are not part of the ongoing JOHESU strike that is aimed at paralysing healthcare services and inflict more injury on well-meaning Nigerians and patients.

“We therefore encourage our patients, their family members and friends to access healthcare services in FMC Makurdi and BSUTH without fear of harassment or intimidation from any group of persons.”

The doctors also called on the management of FMC and BSUTH as well as security agencies to ensure that the security of patients, doctors and other health workers to render services to patients.

According to the Benue NMA, the JOHESU demands which included earning equal pay with doctors, appointment as consultants, and appointment as Medical Directors/Chief Medical Directors among others “are baseless and untenable.”