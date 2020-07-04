



Wife of the Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom, has tested positive for COVID-19

In a statement, the Benue first lady said the result of her test by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control personnel on routine screening at Government House returned positive.

She added that her son and some of her staff also tested positive for the disease.

She said, “We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocols and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.





“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone I can recall having had recent contact with to go for testing, I advise anyone who has had close contact with me in the last two weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that been COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.”