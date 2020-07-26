



Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Terwase Orbunde, has recovered from COVID-19.

Recall that Orbunde was among 33 family and aides of Governor Samuel Ortom who tested positive for the virus first week of July. He immediately made his status known and subsequently went into self isolation to commence treatment.

Gladly, within three weeks, the Chief of Staff bounced back in health and has since resumed at his duty post.

In a statement entitled “I’m God’s Testimonial” which was made available to newsmen, Orbunde gave a vivid explanation of how God healed him from the virus saying he is alive and well, as a testimonial to God’s faithfulness, protection and preservation so that he can accomplish His purpose for his life.

“It will be recalled that I informed the public that I tested positive to COVID-19 on July 4th, 2020. That same day, Governor Samuel Ortom also confirmed in a press briefing that I was among some of his close staff and associates, who tested positive to the virus.

“Consequently, I went into self isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.





“After observing the stipulated protocols and having received the required treatment, I wish to state that officials of the NCDC after conducting other subsequent tests have declared that I am negative and also released me from isolation. I have therefore resumed official duties.

He expressed appreciation to God Almighty for his mercies, Governor Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, as well as all the frontline staff who have stood by him and handled his case.

“I appreciate my wife, Abigail, my immediate family, the brethren, associates, staff, well-wishers and all those who stood with me in prayer and other forms of support.”

The Chief of Staff also prayed God to heal the first Lady, Dr. Eunice Ortom, the Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and all those who were affected by the virus.

He also promised to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to take all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols.