



Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says people of the state are fighting against terrorists and killer herdsmen, not against the Fulani ethnic group as some Nigerians believe.

Ortom made the clarification on Monday in Makurdi, the state capital, while briefing journalists on the state of insecurity in Benue.

“We are not against any tribe, especially the Fulani people, but rather against terrorists, killer herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and all types of criminals within the state.

“We are actively supporting our security agencies, to ensure that all remaining pockets of banditry, kidnappings among others, are mitigated,” he said.

The governor said for democracy to thrive, there must be enabling laws, adding that his administration has in that regard domesticated and enacted more than 20 laws since 2015.





He said he would not join issues with his Bauchi State counterpart Bala Mohammed, over his comments on the issue of herdsmen, insisting that ranching is the only solution to the lingering problem.

Ortom said Mohammed owe Nigerians an apology over the comments that herdsmen should be allowed to carry AK47 rifles.

He, however, commended President Muohammadu Buhari, for deploying security personnel to handle the state’s security challenges, noting that because of that, Benue is enjoying relative peace at the moment.

On the issue of pensions and gratuity arrears, he said that his administration has remitted more than N600 million to the state PENCOM, adding that pension issue would be over in the next two years.

He said in spite of recession and paucity of funds, his administration judiciously implemented the state’s budget over the years.