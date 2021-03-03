



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has vowed that the killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam will be apprehended and brought to justice.

Newsmen had reported that Terkura Suswam who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ashitech Group of Companies, was shot dead by gunmen at a petrol station Tuesday night in Anyiin, Logo.

Reacting, Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, promised that his administration will give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr. Suswam were arrested and made to the face consequences of their action.





He stressed that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals, and that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the State won’t go unpunished.

The Governor further sympathized with Senator Suswam, the rest of the family, and the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death.

He prayed that God grants the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.