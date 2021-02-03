



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has come out of isolation after testing negative to COVID-19.

The Governor had about week ago gone into isolation for treatment after his COVID-19 test returned positive.

Announcing his status Wednesday in Makurdi, Governor Ortom said his sample was two days ago taken again for test and it came out negative.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for what happened to me about a week ago. On my own I went for test for COVID-19 after some of my aides tested positive for the virus.





“Unfortunately after the test, I also came out positive and I decided to isolate myself. By the grace of God yesterday when the test was repeated the test came out negative.

“I appreciate the entire Benue people for their prayers, love and kindness. I commend my Deputy and appointees because while in isolation we were still running the government and I everything went well.

“I also appreciate all those who called from within and outside the country to pray for my quick recovery. I will not take that love for granted.

“I urge Nigerians to always avail themselves for early testing so as to start the treatment early when positive, ” the Governor said.