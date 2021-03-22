



Governor Samuel Ortom Monday cautioned against anyone politicizing last Saturday’s attempt on his life by gunmen at Tyo-Mu community in the outskirts of Makurdi town along Makurdi-Gboko road.

He stressed that the level of insecurity in the country was a clear indication that Nigeria was sitting on a gun powder and everyone must be conscious to avert an implosion.

The Governor who spoke at the end of an emergency State Security Council meeting held in Makurdi, appealed to Benue people to be calm and await the outcome of the investigation being carried out by the Police as directed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

The Governor who said he was still in shock, lauded the Presidency, the Inspector -General of Police, IGP, as well as the array of groups including Nigeria Govenors’ Forum, PDP Governors’ Forum, APC Governors’ Forum, National leadership of PDP and APC, the media, the traditional institution and Christians as well as all Nigerians and people of goodwill for their show of concern and solidarity since the incident.





He expressed optimism in the ability of the IGP team to do their job and fish put the perpetrators, adding that the State Security Council had also set up a panel to assist the State Commissioner of Police investigate the incident.

“I urge Benue people to be calm because the matter is being investigated and we hope that those behind the attack would be apprehended and prosecuted.

“I also plead with us not to politicize the incident because doing so would not be in the interest of anyone. I have nothing against anyone or any group, all I am after is fairness, justice and protection of the rights, wishes and aspirations of the people who voted me to power.

“The Benue Grazing Law is not targeted at anyone, Benue people wanted it and they are happy with it. Moreover, it has brought relative peace to our state, so why would anyone kick against it?”

“Let’s all learn to do the right things to save our country from unnecessary crisis that endangers our unity and peace as a country,” he said.