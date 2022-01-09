Benue governor to give N60 million to families of slain security personnel

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Sunday pledged over N60 million in financial support to families of more than 120 security personnel killed in the line of duty while defending the state from armed invaders within the period of 2017 to date.

Ortom made the pledge during an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Makurdi to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in conjunction with the Benue State Government.

The governor said that the family members of security personnel killed in the line of duty between 2017 till date will be supported with N500,000 each to cushion the effect of the absence of their breadwinners.

He charged Benue people never to be hostile towards security personnel posted to the state, urging them to rather lend their support to assist them whenever the need arises.

He pledged the state government’s continued support to all the security formations in the state for the effective discharge of their duties.

Ortom, however, regretted the killing of military men in the Konshisha local government area last year as he prayed against such occurrence in any part of the state just as he posited that the sacrifices security agents make in protecting lives and property should be acknowledged at all times.

On his part, the Pastor of the church, Dr Aderemi Folasayo, in his sermon, “Profitable Remembrance,” acknowledged the unique role men and officers of the armed forces offer to the nation, stressing that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Folasayo, therefore, charged Nigerian leaders to be genuinely concerned about the search for a lasting solution to Nigeria’s challenges, adding that the sanctity of human lives must be of paramount concern to all.

Remarking, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Akpen Leva, also pledged the support of the church in Benue to the Armed Forces for God to give them the strength to continue to protect the people of the state and Nigeria at large.