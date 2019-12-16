<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday indicated his readiness to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over speculations that the military Operation Whirl Stroke may be withdrawn from the state on account that peace has been restored in the state.

The Defence Headquarters on Friday May 8, 2018, launched the Operation to counter armed herdsmen and other militia groups attacks in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara states.

It consisted of all the military services, police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Governor Ortom disclosed this at a thanksgiving mass in honour of a newly ordained priest, Rev. Father Cornelius Anagbe, younger brother to the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, in Gwer West Local Government Area.

He noted that though the operation has brought relative peace in troubled parts of the state, there are still pockets of security threats that need to be fully addressed with time, expressing the hope that the presidency would see the reason and heed to his appeal.

Ortom heartily commended the officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke for their selfless service, commitment and professionalism which have yielded results in the fight against insecurity in Benue State.