Governor Samuel Ortom has commended President Muhammadu for placing embargo on the allocation of foreign exchange for the importation of farm produce into the country.

The Governor also lauded the President for approving the change of name of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture.

The Governor who spoke yesterday in Makurdi, said “I commend President Buhari for the policy which bans the importation of agricultural produce because the decision would benefit farmers across the country as returns on investments in agriculture would also increase.”

On the renaming of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Governor Ortom lauded the National Assembly for passing the bill.

“We also appreciate House of Representative member, Mr. John Dyegh for reminding the entire nation and the President that there was the need to immortalize our father and hero of this land,” the Governor stated.

He said Senator J.S. Tarka left indelible footprints on the political and economic landscape of the country and deserved to be accorded the honour as it had been done to other notable sons and daughters of the nation.

“Today, the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sadauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and several other heroes of our land have been immortalized and so we appreciate Mr. President for honouring our great son,” he stated.