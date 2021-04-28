Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said the federal government has no answer to the worsening spate of killings and insecurity across the country.

Ortom, who spoke Tuesday while commissioning Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State, noted the situation has gone beyond the federal government’s capacity and nothing wouldl be wrong if help was sought from other countries.

Ortom urged the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to seek urgent external support to quell the monstrous challenge.

He said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the federal government is overwhelmed by the unfortunate situation.

He said that governors whose states were being attacked had become helpless and frustrated, adding that it was shameful that Nigeria was in such terrible situation.

Ortom, however, stated that God had not abandoned Nigeria and called on leaders to close ranks and provide equity, fairness and justice to heal the nation.

He also said that the major problem of insecurity occasioned by banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes in the country, was because the government had not been proactive in providing the people education.





“If they were educated they would have found themselves something meaningful to do rather than occupying themselves with committing evil across the country.”

Governor Okowa said his administration was doing a lot even though a lot was still needed to be done.

He said Uvwie Local Government was among the first beneficiaries of the nine new technical colleges being built in the state.

“We are doing a lot but we still realise that a lot still needs to be done even as we continue to build new schools and also completing the projects we inherited from the previous administration.

“We believe in technical education and we also believe that our people should be imparted with necessary skills to make them self-reliant and to survive the challenging times.

“We are multiplying the number of Deltans that are gainfully skilled and empowered in their choice vocations, adding, “A minimum of 4,000 Deltans are trained yearly in the various vocational centres in the state.”

On the 7.9 km Oha-Orerokpe-Oviore Road and Bridge, Okowa said it was a dream come true and commended traditional rulers for their partnership in the development of the state.

He said that he would forward a supplementary appropriation bill to the state assembly for the reconstruction of the Orerokpe-Oviore-Okpe-Aragba Road.