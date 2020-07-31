



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has given the management of Benue State University, BSU, till the end of July to pay the outstanding salaries of the lecturers recently employed by the institution.

The Governor regretted that the lecturers were yet to receive their salaries, months after their employment even when funds were made available to effect the payment.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom observed that the subventions to the institution from the government had not reduced while the salaries of those employed were factored in the allocation to the institution and wondered why they were not earning their wages.





Part of the statement by Akase read “Governor Ortom has directed the Benue State University management to immediately pay the new lecturers employed by the institution who are being owed salaries.

“The Governor says the approval given to the BSU management was based on its request to only replace academic staff who had retired.

“He stresses that the monthly subvention the university receives from the State Government has not reduced and salaries of the new staff were factored in the allocations, so there is no reason for non-payment of the affected lecturers.

“Governor Ortom has given the BSU management this July to unfailingly pay the new lecturers.”