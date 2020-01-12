<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has directed the Benue State Examination Board to revert to the old registration fee of N4,500 for the preparatory (‘Mock’) Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, further directed that no candidate for the Mock examination in the state should be asked to pay the new fees of N6,500.

Ortom charged the State Ministry of Education to ensure strict compliance with the directive by all principals of secondary schools in the state.





While warning against imposition of arbitrary levies on senior school examination candidates, Governor Ortom reassured the people that his administration will continue to place a priority on the education of the Benue child.

Newsmen observed that the abrupt increment of the Mock fee from N4,500 to N6,500 had continued to generate complaints from the people of Benue, especially parents whose children are to take the examinations this academic session.