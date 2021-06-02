The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the assassination of his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Christopher Dega (rtd), describing it as a huge blow to his administration and the entire state.

The governor, while speaking to journalists Wednesday at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, lamented that the retired AIG was very active even in retirement, saying it was painful that he was gunned down in such a gruesome manner.





“Retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad,” Ortom stated.

The governor, who stressed that insecurity had bedevilled the entire country, called on security agencies to find killers of his aide.

Governor Ortom sympathized with the family, friends and former colleagues of the deceased and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.