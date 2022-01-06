Benue governor commends President Buhari for declaring bandits as terrorists

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has again commended President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for heeding his call and finally labelling bandits wrecking havoc on citizens across the country as terrorists.

Ortom who however noted that labelling bandits as terrorists was not enough, called on the President to be bold enough to go a step further and declare Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, as terrorist organisations just as it has done to other groups.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Governor who was reacting to the interview President Buhari granted Channels Television, Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 insisted that the step taken by the federal government now would go a long way to contain the atrocities of the criminals and give citizens opportunities to go about their legitimate businesses unmolested.

The Governor stated further that even though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seems strong, the security challenges would only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws.”

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas whatsoever. It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.”

Ortom who opined that Nigerians have absorbed enough hunger and misery in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule, also urged the President to do all that is necessary to revamp the ailing economy and save citizens from poverty.

“Or is it possible that Mr. President is not aware that Nigerians are dying from his misrule,” the Governor asked rhetorically.

He described the tagging of the PDP as failure by the President as completely false saying, “if anyone has failed, it is the Buhari led APC federal government that has failed by taking Nigeria from top to bottom.”

He assured that the PDP is prepared to rescue Nigeria from the insecurity and economic horror placed on Nigerians by the APC led federal government.