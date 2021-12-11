Benue governor bemoans current state of Nigeria

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has bemoaned the current state of the nation ranging from deteriorating security situation to economic issues.

The governor who spoke on Friday during the swearing-in of the new National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP appealed to Nigerians to work together to make the country better.

He urged all citizens of the country to put partisan politics, religion and ethnic sentiments aside and team up with the PDP for the rescue of the nation.

Ortom said, “I want to appreciate God and to say that despite all that is happening economically, security-wise and socially where Nigerians are mourning, in pain and lamenting every day, nobody is happy again that we have a country called Nigeria.

“But with the swearing-in of a new leadership of the PDP in place which is an alternative to the APC-led Government, I am hopeful for myself, for my state and for my country Nigeria. And this is a project that every one of us must ensure that we work towards rescuing Nigeria and rebuilding it as our National chairman has said,” he added.