The Benue State Security Council, on Monday, disclosed that the state government had taken over the disputed land between Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu kindred of Iwarnyam District of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun observed that there had been a prolonged crisis in the affected area as the two warring factions have continued to lay claims to the disputed land.

Announcing the takeover of the disputed land, on Monday, Governor Samuel Ortom, said it was the resolution of the security council meeting stressing that the decision became necessary to prevent further crisis in the area.

The governor who warned the warring factions to stay away from the disputed land also announced the suspension of the District Head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko and the kindred heads of Mbazerem and Mbayem/Mbaikyu, Anongo Tema and Atser Kor.

He disclosed further that a committee headed by Secretary to the Benue State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, (SAN) has been constituted to look into the crisis and make recommendations to government for further action.

Governor Ortom stated further that 41 suspects had already been arrested and were being interrogated by the State Police Command in connection with the crisis adding that the three suspended traditional rulers will also be interrogated by the Police.

The Governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to tackling crime in all parts of the state, no matter who is involved.