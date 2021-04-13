



The Benue State government and other stakeholders in Konshisha local government area of the state have urged security agents to ensure that the killers of an Army officer and 11 soldiers are apprehended and brought to book.

This, among others resolutions, was contained in a communique issued at the end of an expanded security council meeting with stakeholders in Konshisha LGA on Tuesday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The communique read out by the state governor, Samuel Ortom, also tasked traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA to ensure that all the weapons taken away from the slain soldiers in the area are returned unconditionally.

“We also resolve during the meeting that as soon as the arms are returned, the state security council will review the situation,” the communique noted.

The state government also confirmed in the communique that six persons including two militiamen died during the search for the missing soldiers and not 70 persons as being insinuated.





“I want to advise all stakeholders in the affected areas to restrain themselves from making inflammatory statements capable of heightening tension again, I am urging you all to restrain yourselves from unguided statements, allow government and security agencies handle the matter.

“We also resolved in the meeting that proper demarcation of boundary between the two warring local government areas should be carried out as soon as possible to avoid further clashes,” Ortom said.

While appreciating the military for accepting the plea of the state government not to further escalate the destruction of lives and property of innocent citizens in the affected communities.

“We also commends the efforts of traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the area for ensuring that some of the arms collected from the slain officers were returned and l am still urging you to do more for the recovery of all the weapons,” he added.

While condemning in strong terms, the killing of the soldiers, the state government also expressed its condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Army Staff and families of the officer and soldiers of the Nigerian Army affected.