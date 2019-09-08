<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB) said the Board has promoted about 5000 secondary school teachers that have been stagnated in the state.

By the development, the TSB is the state is the only ministry, agency or parastatal in the state that has promoted its staff up to 2018.

Executive Secretary (ES), TSB, Prof. Wilfred Uji said out of the number about 190 of the teachers were promoted to Grade Level 16.

He disclosed this when members of the Benue Journalists’ Forum (BJFN), led by the National Secretary, Tor Vande-Acka paid him a courtesy call in Makurdi last weekend.

While he explained that this is the first time in the history of the state that teachers have been promoted to Grade Level 16, Uji noted that the implication of the promotion is that those promoted to the new Grade Level can be appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

The TSB boss, however, stressed need to employ about 5000 more teachers for secondary schools in the state due to the vacuum created by retirements and the dearth of teachers over the years.

He stated that at the moment the dearth of teachers in secondary schools in the state was being addressed by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) who hire teachers to augment the shortage, adding that this should not be the case.

Prof. Uji also stated that the training and retraining of teachers in the state has been his focus at the TSB, adding that this is with the aim of building a virile secondary education system for Benue.

Earlier, National President, BJFN, Joseph Undu had appreciated Prof. Uji for promoting the teachers in the state.

Represented at the occasion by Tor Vande-Acka, National Secretary, BJFN, Undu observed that the promotions would serve as an encouragement to teachers in the state to put in their best.