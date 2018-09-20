Benue State government has embarked on a move to recover official vehicles given to some political officeholders in the state that were recently sacked.

The officials may have been sacked for being loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the state, Senator George Akume.

Following the rift between the governor and Akume and subsequently his leaving the APC, Ortom recently announced the disengagement of some political office holders in the state.

But the Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Col. Paul Hembah (Retd), has stated that the move was not to witch hunt the sacked officials.

Hembah disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at Government House, Makurdi on Wednesday.

He refuted allegations that sacked political appointees loyal to Senator George Akume are being witch-hunted through recovery of official vehicles.

The Special Adviser stated that following the disengagement of some government appointees by the governor, a task force headed by him was set up to recover government vehicles from the sacked appointees.

According to him, the affected persons were dully communicated through letters, phone calls and text messages to willingly return government vehicles in their custody.

Hembah explained that while some of the former appointees had complied with the directive and returned the vehicles, others refused by evading all communication links even when letters were posted on their residential gates.

He insisted that all sacked appointees irrespective of whichever political camp they belonged to were asked to return government property in their possession especially vehicles.

The Special Adviser noted said those alleging witch-hunt were out for mischief and to score cheap political points, adding that if they felt harassed, the best thing to do was to return the vehicles back to government.