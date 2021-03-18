



Benue state Government has flagged off the COVID-19 Vaccination at the Benue state University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi.

This is even as the Deputy governor of the state Engr Benson Abounu who is also the Chairman of the Covid 19 Action Committee had earlier expressed reservations over the efficiency of the vaccine

Governor Samuel Ortom during the flag-off said, vaccination with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines was a critical part of Nigeria’s strategy to interrupt the COVID-19 pandemic and curb transmission of the virus.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, the Governor called on Benue people to voluntarily present themselves for COVID-19 Vaccination and be available to take the second dose in twelve weeks time.

“I want to say here that even though you take the Vaccine, you should also continue to observe COVID-19 prevention Protocols including frequent hand washing; use of alcohol based Hand sanitizers, maintenance of physical distance, as well as the use of face masks among other prevention measures”





According to him, Benue state Government was passionate about the Health of citizens and would continue to give counterpart funding for all activities aimed at attaining the Universal Health Coverage through Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) strategy.

“In line with his commitment, the state Health Insurance Scheme will be operational in quarter two of 2021 for free medical treatment for vulnerable and less privileged across 277 Council wards through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

“In the same way, the permanent office complex for the Benue state Primary Health Care Board has been completed to provide conducive environment for smooth operations of Benue state primary health care board to achieve her mandate of coordination of PHCs in the State for the attainment of Universal Health coverage,”

Earlier the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Dr. O. Popoola said the vaccine was 95 ℅ effective and safe explaining that out of the eight thousand people that have so far received the vaccine in Nigeria, none have shown any seriously adverse reaction, adding that only mild reaction have been experienced in some persons.

Popoola disclosed that Benue has in custody 73,180 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine which is expected to be administered to people.