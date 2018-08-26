The Benue Government has approved the construction of four additional refuse dumpsites across the state in order to ease evacuation of wastes being generated daily.

Mr Andrew Chile, the General Manager, Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency (BENSESA), stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi.

According to Chile, the sites will be located at Gboko Road, Naka Road, Aliade Road and North Bank.

He said that the inability of the Agency to evacuate refuse because of absence of dumpsites would now be a thing of the past.

The general manager assured residents that the designated dumpsites would be far from residential houses to avoid inhaling bad odour and contamination of ground water.

Chile said that the present administration was highly committed to ensuring clean environment.

“The state government had since approved the construction of four additional refuse bunkers, while the existing ones will undergo renovation,” he said.

He attributed prevalence of refuse heaps to indiscriminate dumping of refuse, shortage of bunkers, among others.

The BENSESA boss appealed to the general public to maintain the culture of dumping their refuse at the designated dump sites.

He also appealed to residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways to avoid flooding and also prevent outbreak of diseases.